WTO members fail to reach consensus on drug patent waivers | Money Talks

The World Trade Organization says no consensus has been reached on the waiving of patents for COVID-19 vaccines. India and South Africa say the move would give emerging markets better access to drugs they need to protect their people and boost their economies. But a group of rich countries continues to block the proposal, leaving the rest of the world short on jabs. Paolo Montecillo has more. We spoke to spokesperson for the World Trade Organization, Kieth Rockwell. He joined us now from Geneva. #VaccineInequality #WTO #TradeDisputes