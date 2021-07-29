July 29, 2021
President dismisses head of national TV channel Wataniya
Tunisian President Kais Saied has sacked more top officials, including the head of national television station, #Wataniya. This comes days after he fired the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed judicial powers. Saied's been accused of staging a coup but says his moves are constitutional and necessary to address a dire economic situation. Natasha Hussain.
