US GDP grows 6.5% in Q2, well short of 8.4% expectation | Money Talks
The US economy is now bigger than it was before the pandemic after growing 6-and- a-half percent in the second quarter. But the recovery isn't keeping pace with expectations. Inflation is gathering pace and is already above the government's target of two percent. And the government's stepping-up plans to spend trillions of dollars to boost the economy and create more jobs. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on the state of the US economy, we spoke to Professor Joann Weiner. She's the director of the Applied Economics graduate programme at George Washington University, and joins us now from Lake Tahoe in California. #USGDP #USeconomy #Pandemic
July 30, 2021
