July 30, 2021
What Capitol Riot Hearings Mean for a Polarised US
The United States House of Representatives' select committee investigating the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill held its first hearing this week. Law enforcement officers who defended Congress that day narrated their first-hand accounts of what transpired during the attack. Republicans are continuing to downplay those events, terming the hearings politically motivated.
