Let’s Talk Straight: Jewish & Arab musicians address racism through a song

A Palestinian rapper and his Israeli counterpart have gone viral, after hurling slurs at each other. Here is why millions of people have been clicking on their recent video. Uriya Rosenman, Creator of ‘Let’s Talk Straight’ 01:17 Sameh Zakout, Rapper at ‘Let’s Talk Straight’ 02:32 #LetsTalkStraight #Music #Racism