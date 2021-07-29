WORLD
1 MIN READ
Report says UK is suffering the effects of climate change
A new report by the UK's Meteorological Office says the country is already suffering the effects of #climatechange. A study of the weather in 2020 shows the UK had one of its warmest, wettest and sunniest years on record. It is now almost one degree celsius warmer and six percent wetter than 30 years ago. Scientists warn these new extremes will bring significant disruption and it will get worse unless global warming can be limited to no more than 1.5 degrees. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
Report says UK is suffering the effects of climate change
July 29, 2021
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us