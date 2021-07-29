Report says UK is suffering the effects of climate change

A new report by the UK's Meteorological Office says the country is already suffering the effects of #climatechange. A study of the weather in 2020 shows the UK had one of its warmest, wettest and sunniest years on record. It is now almost one degree celsius warmer and six percent wetter than 30 years ago. Scientists warn these new extremes will bring significant disruption and it will get worse unless global warming can be limited to no more than 1.5 degrees. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.