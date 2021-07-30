BIZTECH
Free trading app goes public amid numerous controversies | Money Talks
Free-trading app Robinhood has raised close to 2 billion dollars in its initial public offering. The company's market debut was hotly-anticipated for months, but in the end it was a lacklustre first day of trading. It priced shares at the low end of its range, at 38 dollars a piece. That valued the company at more than 30 billion dollars. Paolo Montecillo has more on what makes the platform so popular. For more, we spoke to Santosh Rao in Princeton, New Jersey. He's the head of research at the merchant bank, Manhattan Venture Partners. #TradingApp #RobinHood #IPO
July 30, 2021
