How Will the Turmoil End in Tunisia?

Once hailed as the Arab Spring’s greatest success, Tunisia’s democracy appears to be at risk today. The political crisis started after President Kais Saied sacked the country’s prime minister and suspended the legislature. So what led to this crisis and what’s the way out? Guests: Saida Ounissi International Spokesperson for the Ennahda Party Karim Mezran Director of the North Africa Initiative at the Atlantic Council