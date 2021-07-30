July 30, 2021
EU, US and Turkey express concern over crisis in Tunisia
Tunisian President #KaisSaied has appointed a new interior minister amid mounting international and domestic pressure to form a new government. But Ridha Gharsa-llaoui's appointment has done little to pacify Tunisians, who are demanding the appointment of a prime minister and some kind of road map out of political crisis. Natasha Hussain reports.
