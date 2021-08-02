Has the Taliban taken advantage of the Doha peace talks to legitimise its terror campaign?

The Afghan army says Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar are in danger as the Taliban ramps up its offensive. Government forces are struggling to defend major cities amid intense fighting. Ashraf Haidari, Afghan Ambassador to Sri Lanka, says the Taliban has taken advantage of the Doha peace talks to legitimise its terror campaign. #Taliban