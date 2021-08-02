August 2, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lebanese army detains man in connection with attack in Khaldeh
The Lebanese army has detained a man in connection with an attack on Sunday in which at least three people were killed south of Beirut. A funeral service was being held for a Hezbollah commander, who had been killed in what was reportedly a revenge attack. We speak to the director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs, Sami Nader. #Lebanon
Lebanese army detains man in connection with attack in Khaldeh
Explore