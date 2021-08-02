August 2, 2021
WORLD
Israel Accuses Iran for Deadly Attack on Oil Tanker, Iran Denies
Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated after an oil tanker was struck by a drone off the coast of Oman on July 29. Two crew members were killed. The oil tanker, MV Mercer Street, is operated by Zodiac Maritime, a company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer. The US, UK and Israel are now warning of co-ordinated retaliation. Tehran calls the allegations baseless. Could this allegation push tensions over the edge? Guests: Danny Ayalon Israel's former Deputy Foreign Minister and former Ambassador to the US Mehrdad Khonsari Former Iranian Diplomat Scott Lucas Professor of International Politics at Birmingham University
