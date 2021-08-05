Most blazes brought under control as forest fires continue | Money Talks

We begin in Turkey where at least eight people have died as efforts continue to put out forest fires around the country. The government says 125 out of the 132 fires are now under control and many people have now started returning to their communities. Over the weekend, tourists were evacuated on rescue boats after fires threatened hotels in the Aegean resort town of Bodrum. Hasan Abdullah reports from Manavgat along Turkey's Mediterranean coast. Economist Taha Arvas joined us from Istanbul. #Turkey #ForestFires #Tourists