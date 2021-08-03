Oxfam: Unrealistic schemes delay progress curbing emissions

Governments and companies around the world are adopting net zero carbon targets, as they begin to recognise the urgency of the climate crisis. However, a report by Oxfam says that many are hiding behind unreliable and unproven 'carbon removal' schemes like planting trees in order to achieve their 2050 goals. Sam Nadal from Oxfam Great Britain has more on this report. #Climatecrisis