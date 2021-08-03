WORLD
Is Europe Doing Enough to Address the Afghan Migration Crisis?
America's two-decade-old war will be ending later this month. But a series of failed talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, chances of any lasting political solution are bleak. With the Taliban's recent offensive, more and more Afghans are fleeing the war-torn country every day. Many are hoping to cross into Europe, but some EU leaders have called for the refugees to be settled in Turkey. Currently nearly four million refugees, mostly Syrians, are in Turkey. Aid groups warn the country is hitting breaking point and that a new wave could overwhelm the already fragile system in place. But have the EU, the US, and wealthy Gulf States done enough to address this growing humanitarian crisis? Guests: Ugur Yasin Asal Associate Professor at Istanbul Ticaret University Ruvi Ziegler Associate Professor at the University of Reading
Is Europe Doing Enough to Address the Afghan Migration Crisis?
August 3, 2021
