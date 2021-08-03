Belarusian activist found dead a day after reported missing in Ukraine

A Belarusian activist has been found dead in a park near his home in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, a day after he was reported missing. Vitaly Shishov led an NGO, which helps Belarusians fleeing persecution. Police say they have launched a murder investigation. Peter Zalmayev, director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative, explains. #VitalyShishov