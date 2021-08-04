WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghanistan: Thousands Flee as Fighting Continues Between Taliban and Government
After the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, concerns that the Taliban will move its control to urban centres are increasing. Afghan civilians are being urged to evacuate the besieged capital of Helmand Province ahead of a planned army offensive against the Taliban there. At least 40 civilians were killed in the first 24 hours as the Taliban continued their ground assault against government forces in the southern city of Lashkar Gah. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has blamed the country's deteriorating security situation on what he sees as Washington's sudden decision to withdraw its troops. The declining security in the country is resulting in an increasing number of Afghan refugees and internally displaced people. Guests: Torek Farhadi Former Adviser to the Afghan Government Michael Kugelman Asia Program Deputy Director at The Wilson Centre Ashraf Haidari Afghanistan's Ambassador to Sri Lanka Greg Barton Professor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University
Afghanistan: Thousands Flee as Fighting Continues Between Taliban and Government
August 4, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us