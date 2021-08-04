Focal Point - Lebanon: A Failing State

One year on from the blast that ravaged its capital Beirut, Lebanon is still reeling. Decades of corruption and mismanagement have shaken the infrastructure and led to a chronic economic crisis. In this documentary, we take a look at the root causes of Lebanon's crisis, and ask whether any change is possible within the current political system. 'Focal Point - Lebanon: A Failing State' on TRT World.