Beirut Blast: One Year On, Lebanon Still Awaits Justice
Last year on August 4th, nearly three thousand tons of volatile ammonium nitrate exploded at Beirut's seaport, killing 218 and injuring 6,500. The people of Lebanon are still waiting for answers and those in power are derailing any attempts to hold those responsible to account. People in Beirut are filling the streets in anti-government protests, but is there any hope of a lasting change? How can the country ever fully heal? Guests: Lama Fakih Crisis and Conflict Director at Human Rights Watch George Saoud Political Activist and Supporter of Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement Habib Battah Investigative Journalist and Founder of Beirut Report Sami Halabi Director of Policy at Triangle Think Tank
August 4, 2021
