January 11, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
One on One - Ismail Demir, Turkish Defence Industries President
The president of Turkey’s Defence Industries talks to TRT World about US sanctions on Turkey for the S-400 missile system, why Turkey's still part of the F-35 fighter jet project, its arms trade with Ukraine and Azerbaijan, and domestic military production. #S400 One on One interviews with political influencers 👉http://trt.world/OneOnOne
One on One - Ismail Demir, Turkish Defence Industries President
Explore