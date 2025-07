Remembering Pierre Cardin | Unreal City | You'll Die at Twenty

On this episode of Showcase; Remebering Pierre Cardin 00:31 Dana Thomas, Contributing Editor at British Vogue 03:42 Tunisia's Female DJs 10:27 Unreal City 13:54 Daniel Birnbaum, Curator of 'Unreal City' 16:56 You'll Die at Twenty 23:07 #PierreCardin #UnrealCity #Cinema