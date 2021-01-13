WORLD
Europe's Slow COVID-19 Vaccine Roll-Out
91-year-old Margaret Keenan was, for one day last December, quite possibly the most famous woman on earth. Millions watched as the British grandmother from Coventry, dressed in her Christmas jumper, became the first person to receive the coronavirus vaccine. As people around the world breathed a collective sigh of relief they would soon be next, hopes rose that an end to the pandemic was in sight. But since then, optimism has turned to desperation as the number of dead and infected across Europe and the UK skyrockets while new, more transmissible strains spread. So how did the UK become 'vaccination nation' and why are the 27 countries in the EU left waiting? Guests Roy Lilley Former NHS Chairman Lawrence Young Molecular Oncology Professor at the University of Warwick Pauline Londeix Co-founder of Medicine Transparency Observator
