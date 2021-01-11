BIZTECH
Burnout on the rise in the US, particularly among women | Money Talks
The second Monday of January - also known as Blue Monday - is considered the most depressing day of the year as people grapple with bad weather, Christmas debt and failed new year resolutions. Millions of Americans are also dealing with the pressures of working from home, juggling careers and family life, with employee burnout becoming increasingly prevalent. And it's women who are more affected, according to a recent study conducted by file transfer service WeTransfer. Almost half surveyed question whether they have the skills to execute new ideas, while only 29 percent of men suffered the same self-doubt. Kyoko Gasha has more on the impact this burnout is having on both employee productivity and corporations' bottom lines. #Burnout #WorkingFromHome #MentalHealth
January 11, 2021
