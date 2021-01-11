BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Amazon drops Parler from servers as Big Tech censors Trump | Money Talks
Donald Trump still has more than a week in office, but it seems Big Tech's already done with him. Amazon, Apple and Google have cut ties with Twitter rival, Parler, which is a favourite among the president's supporters, forcing the app to shutdown. It follows moves by Twitter and Facebook to de-platform the president over fears he might user their services to incite more violence in the wake of last week's Capitol riots. But it's raising questions over the role social media firms should play in public debates. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Jonathan Broughton in London. He's a tech industry expert and the managing director at Work-Share Consulting. #Parler #Amazon #DonaldTrump
Amazon drops Parler from servers as Big Tech censors Trump | Money Talks
January 11, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us