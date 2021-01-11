Amazon drops Parler from servers as Big Tech censors Trump | Money Talks

Donald Trump still has more than a week in office, but it seems Big Tech's already done with him. Amazon, Apple and Google have cut ties with Twitter rival, Parler, which is a favourite among the president's supporters, forcing the app to shutdown. It follows moves by Twitter and Facebook to de-platform the president over fears he might user their services to incite more violence in the wake of last week's Capitol riots. But it's raising questions over the role social media firms should play in public debates. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Jonathan Broughton in London. He's a tech industry expert and the managing director at Work-Share Consulting. #Parler #Amazon #DonaldTrump