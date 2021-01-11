Demand for cosmetic surgery spikes amid pandemic | Money Talks

With vaccines against COVID-19 being approved and distributed around the world, there's hope the pandemic's end is in sight. Many people are rejoicing at the possible return to some semblance of normalcy... but in South Korea, it's led to a rush for plastic surgery. Gavin Blackburn finds out why. #Pandemic #CosmeticSurgery #PlasticSurgery