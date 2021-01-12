Democrats introduce impeachment article against Trump

US authorities beef up security amid fears of new protests during Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. #inauguration ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs