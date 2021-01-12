Rule of law: Is the EU project in danger?

Has the EU caved in just once too often for its own good? Poland and Hungary were accused of condoning corruption and abandoning what’s been called The Rule of Law. Now, to get its massive budget approved by all 27 countries, has the EU effectively said that’s OK? Guests: Laurent Pech Professor of European Law Katalin Cseh Hungarian MEP Marek Tatala Vice President of Civil Development Forum Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.