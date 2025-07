Films of 2021 | Pixar's Soul | Zayn Malik's 'Vibez'

On this episode of Showcase; Films of 2021 00:42 Tom Grater, International Film Reporter at Deadline Hollywood 04:13 Pixar's Soul 11:46 The House of 100 Figures 15:03 Tripping the Light Fantastic 17:50 Portraits of a Pandemic 19:55 Pakistan's Truck Art 22:57 Zayn Malik's 'Vibez' 24:29 #Cinema #Pandemic #ZaynMalik