January 13, 2021
Non-profit project offers free courses to refugees in Paris | Money Talks
They are people whose lives were turned upside down by war, but who are now putting their old working talents to good use in France. A scheme run by a non-profit organisation is helping refugees to learn the language, as well as refine their old skills, in the hope it leads to a better life. Francis Collings reports. #Knitting #AfghanRefugees #France
