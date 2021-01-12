Opposition candidate Bobi Wine says home raided by military

Ugandans will vote in a general election on Thursday after months of campaigning that's been marked by violence and dozens of deaths. President Yoweri Museveni is seeking a sixth term in office. But presidential contenders have accused his government of cracking down on critics to stop them from showing support for the opposition.