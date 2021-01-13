Muslim girl sent home from school, told skirt is ‘too long’

A 12-year-old Muslim girl in the UK was sent home from school for wearing a skirt that was deemed "too long" and told to come back with a shorter skirt. The school is now threatening Siham Hamud's parents with legal action. #Discrimination ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs