BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Users flock to rival platforms amid privacy concerns | Money Talks
One of the world's most popular messaging platforms is in crisis. Recent changes to WhatsApp's privacy rules have led to an uproar among millions of its users, who fear the encroachment of the firm's parent company, Facebook. Many are now switching to rival services that are seen as being more secure. And in scrambling to deal with the fallout, WhatsApp says there's nothing to worry about. We spoke to Shawn DuBravac in Washington. He's the president and CEO of the tech consulting frirm, Avrio Institute. He also wrote the New York Times bestseller 'Digital Destiny: How the New Age of Data Will Transform the Way We Work, Live, and Communicate.' #WhatsApp #Privacy #DataSharing
Users flock to rival platforms amid privacy concerns | Money Talks
January 13, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us