Biggest mafia trial in three decades begins in Italy | Money Talks

One of the most powerful criminal organisations in the world is going on trial. 355 people are facing charges for links to the 'Ndrangheta' mafia. The so-called 'maxi trial' is Italy's largest in 30 years. But as Miranda Lin reports, it's targeting more than just the usual suspects. #Ndrangheta #MafiaTrial #OrganisedCrime