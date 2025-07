Focal Point: 44 Days - Karabakh War

Over the course of 44 days, Azerbaijan and Armenia clashed in a war over who would control the Karabakh region in the south Caucasus. Oubai Shahbandar went to Karabakh for the inside story on how the war began, its civilian victims, and how it will likely have a long-lasting impact on a troubled region. #NagornoKarabakh