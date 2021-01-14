WORLD
People in the UK are being warned that they’re now living through the 'worst weeks of the pandemic' More cases than ever, more deaths than ever - a “perilous moment” says the Prime Minister - and what’s really sickening, is that thousands more are expected to die with their chance to be vaccinated just weeks or a few months away - which is why we still urgently need effective treatments. Nexus speaks to the eminent British professor, Sir Christopher Edwards, who believes he came up with an idea for an effective treatment right at the beginning of the pandemic - but is still struggling to get it tested in the UK. 1:36 – UK and CORONAVIRUS 4:01 – What is ‘new treatment’? 9:25 – How ‘Dexamethasone’ and ‘Spironolactone’ work? 19:50 – RECOVERY Trial
January 14, 2021
