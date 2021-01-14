BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
General Motors launches flying Cadillac concept | Money Talks
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No.. it's a flying Cadillac. Car manufacturers that aren't named Tesla are playing catch-up in the electric car market. And General Motors has unveiled a concept vehicle for its luxury Cadillac brand at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. The carmaker says its high-flying concept vehicle will redefine the future of transportation. #Drone #ElectricVehicles #Cadillac
General Motors launches flying Cadillac concept | Money Talks
January 14, 2021
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us