BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice | Money Talks
We begin in the United States, where President Donald Trump has become the first leader to be impeached twice. This time, members of his own party joined House Democrats to vote on a charge of incitement of insurrection, following the attack on the Capitol building last week. But a Senate trial might not take place for weeks, threatening to dominate Joe Biden's agenda soon after he takes office. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. We spoke about these unprecedented events with Jason Nichols in Ellicot City, Maryland. He's a Democratic strategist and lecturer on African American Studies at the University of Maryland. And Republican political consultant William O'Reilly in Mount Kisco, New York. He's a partner at the political and corporate communications firm, The November Team. #Impeachment #DonaldTrump #CapitolHillRaids
Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice | Money Talks
January 14, 2021
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us