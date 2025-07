Turkey begins distribution of CoronaVac shots

Turkey has joined a list of nations that have rolled out coronavirus vaccines. The government's top priority has become its healthcare workers. And as they line up to pose as role models for the general public, they also warn the threat is far from over. #CoronaVac #Sinovac #Turkeyvaccination Coronavirus in Turkey 🇹🇷 👉http://trt.world/13f7