January 14, 2021
Organisation helps rehouse hundreds of displaced Syrians | Money Talks
The war in Syria has gone on for 10 years, and the UN estimates there are about six million internally displaced people in the country. For years, hundreds of thousands of them have been living in tents, with no electricity or running water. But in northern Syria, things are slowly improving. Melinda Nucifora takes a look. #Syria #Refugees #Rehousing
