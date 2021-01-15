WORLD
Living through pandemic affects mental well-being of many
Doctors are warning the coronavirus is creating a second pandemic - one of mental health. They say continual restrictions and lockdowns, job insecurity, the closure of schools and universities, and a lack of social engagement are affecting the mental wellbeing of millions. Our Health Correspondent, Nicola Hill, reports on the situation in the UK. #mentalheath ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs
Living through pandemic affects mental well-being of many
January 15, 2021
