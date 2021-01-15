WORLD
The End of the Qatar Blockade | Turkey’s Role in Somalia
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt have ended their three-and-a-half year blockade of Qatar. During that time, Turkey stepped in to help its key ally Doha. Now, the latter can possibly help in Turkey’s reconciliation with the rest of the GCC states. Also, we look into Turkey’s expanding relations with countries like Somalia, with the aim of ensuring stability as well as boosting their economy. Guests Cengiz Tomar Rector at Akhmet Yassawi University Ali Bakeer Assistant Professor at Ibn Khaldon Center Mohammed Ibrahim Shire Lecturer at Portsmouth University Mehmet Ozkan Senior Fellow at Center for Global Policy
The End of the Qatar Blockade | Turkey’s Role in Somalia
January 15, 2021
