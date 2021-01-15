Growing Turkey-Somalia Ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Somalia in 2011 made him the only non-African leader to visit Somalia in 20 years. Since then, Ankara has been not only been providing humanitarian aid to the war-torn country in the Horn of Africa, but also helping boost its economy as well as training its military to help deal with grave security threats. So how is this helping a country develop after devastation by years of war? Guests Mohammed Ibrahim Shire Lecturer at Portsmouth University Mehmet Ozkan Senior Fellow at Center for Global Policy