WORLD
1 MIN READ
Regional Politics after GCC Reconciliation
After more than three-and-a-half years, the Saudi-led bloc has ended the Qatar embargo. The blockade of Doha prompted its allies like Turkey to step in and provide support with food shipments and other aid. With the end of the siege, now there is talk that the Arab states want to lower tensions with Ankara as well. Could the end of hostilities provide an opportunity for a regional reset? Or is it too soon for deep-seated differences between the nations to be overcome? Guests Cengiz Tomar Rector at Akhmet Yassawi University Ali Bakeer Assistant Professor at Ibn Khaldon Center
Regional Politics after GCC Reconciliation
January 15, 2021
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us