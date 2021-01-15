At least 35 killed in magnitude 6.2 quake in West Sulawesi

In Indonesia, at least 42 people have been killed and hundreds are injured or missing after a 6.2-magnitude #earthquake rocked the island of Sulawesi. Thousands of people have fled their damaged homes, as rescue crews search through the rubble for survivors. Officials are warning aftershocks could still trigger a tsunami.