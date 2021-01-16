Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem face eviction

It's a nervous wait for some Palestinian families in occupied East Jerusalem, as they may soon be evicted from their homes. Israeli settlers are resorting to a law enacted in 1970 that allows them to claim Palestinian properties.