Overlooked Ep. 2: The Battle for CRISPR

Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier are the first women to jointly share the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for #CRISPR but are in a fight to patent their own work. Watch ‘Overlooked’ - Looking at news that deserves more attention and breaking down stories that address science, arts, and culture. 👉 http://trt.world/f179