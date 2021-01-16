Why Are Millions Deleting WhatsApp?

Messaging platform #WhatsApp has announced changes to its privacy policy that has prompted a mass exodus of users to rivals such as Telegram and Signal. The two billion users of the app have until February 8 to accept the terms, which includes sharing their phone number with Facebook, or face being cut off. With an outcry of concern from users and privacy experts around the globe, could this be the end of the world’s leading messaging app? Watch 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr