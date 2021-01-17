WORLD
Syrians in Idlib flee regime advance
Civilians in the Syrian town of Ariha, in southern Idlib, have begun fleeing their homes as Russian-backed regime forces build up in the area. Idlib is supposed to be a de-escalation zone where displaced Syrians can find safety from the fighting. But regime forces have violated a ceasefire and are closing in to retake a vital highway - the M4. #Idlib From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. 👉 http://trt.world/13qh
January 17, 2021
