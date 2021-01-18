Egypt seizes assets of Morsi and 88 Muslim Brotherhood members

An Egyptian court has ordered the seizure of former President Mohamed Morsi’s assets and that of 88 other Muslim #Brotherhood members. The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉 http://trt.world/13qv