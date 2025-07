Vanguard | WandaVision on Disney+ | Serbian Pottery

On this episode of Showcase; Jackie Chan's Vanguard 00:46 Dan North, Film Scholar 03:19 Wandavision 10:17 50 Years of Lucasfilm 13:01 Protecting Serbian Pottery 18:26 Writing in Braille 20:50 Jeff Koons Takes up Teaching 22:44 #Vanguard #JeffKoons #WandaVision